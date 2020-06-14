App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34

Rajput was most known for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the legendary cricketer's biopic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput
Image: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai, CNN-NEWS18 reported. The actor was 34. Bandra house teams have identified his body.

It was death by hanging as initial reports suggest suicide.

He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there, Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

However, all details are to be noted by police before confirming if it was murder or suicide.

related news

The actor wrote about his mother in his last post on social media site Instagram. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa", Rajput wrote in a heartfelt tribute to his mother on June 3.

Rajput was most known for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the legendary cricketer's biopic.

His last big screen release was Chhichhore. Singh encouraged his son for not committing suicide in that movie and inspired him to fight against the failures.

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013.

He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 02:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #suicide #Sushant Singh Rajput

