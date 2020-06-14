Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai, CNN-NEWS18 reported. The actor was 34. Bandra house teams have identified his body.

It was death by hanging as initial reports suggest suicide.

He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there, Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

However, all details are to be noted by police before confirming if it was murder or suicide.



Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

The actor wrote about his mother in his last post on social media site Instagram . "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa", Rajput wrote in a heartfelt tribute to his mother on June 3.



Couldnt believe it. Talented Actor #SushantSinghRajput who acted in lead roles in many films including MS Dhoni has committed suicide today. He was just 34 years old pic.twitter.com/6jwIIaWTZJ — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) June 14, 2020



Rajput was most known for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the legendary cricketer's biopic.

His last big screen release was Chhichhore. Singh encouraged his son for not committing suicide in that movie and inspired him to fight against the failures.

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013.

He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

[This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.]