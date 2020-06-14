Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Actor's last Instagram post was about his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's mother reportedly died in 2002, when he was a teenager.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, wrote about his mother in his last post on social media site Instagram.
The 34-year-old actor, known for films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Kedarnath' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', among others, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment, a police official told news agency PTI."Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa", Rajput wrote in a heartfelt tribute to his mother on June 3.
According to news reports, the actor's mother died in 2002, when he was a teenager.
Rajput was most known for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the legendary cricketer's biopic. His last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's Chhichhore.
His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.
Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Rajput's demise broke.
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family".Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted: "I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends".