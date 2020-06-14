App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Actor's last Instagram post was about his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's mother reportedly died in 2002, when he was a teenager.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, wrote about his mother in his last post on social media site Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor, known for films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Kedarnath' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', among others, was found hanging at his Bandra apartment, a police official told news agency PTI.

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa", Rajput wrote in a heartfelt tribute to his mother on June 3.







View this post on Instagram


Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ


A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Close


related news

According to news reports, the actor's mother died in 2002, when he was a teenager.

Rajput was most known for portraying Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the legendary cricketer's biopic. His last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's Chhichhore.

His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Rajput's demise broke.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted: "I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends".

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 03:35 pm

