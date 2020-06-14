App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide | Tributes pour in on social media

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide broke.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Sushant Singh Rajput performing at the International Indian Film Academy Awards show in 2017. (Reuters)
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Mumbai residence, the police confirmed. He was 34.

The development comes just days after his former manager also committed suicide. The reason for Rajput's suicide was not immediately clear.

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Rajput's demise broke.

Here is how his colleagues from the Indian film industry and other prominent personalities reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted: "I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends".

Director and producer Karan Johar said on Twitter, “This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....”

“Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time,” Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Actor's last Instagram post was about his mother

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.”



Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted that he was “shocked beyond words” and that he was “deeply saddened” to learn about Rajput’s demise.

Director, actor and producer Farhan Akhtar said that he was “absolutely stunned” by Sushant’s death”.

“Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences,” he tweeted.



First Published on Jun 14, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushant Singh Rajput

COVID-19 treatment | Check advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

