Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide | Tributes pour in on social media

File image of Sushant Singh Rajput performing at the International Indian Film Academy Awards show in 2017. (Reuters)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Mumbai residence, the police confirmed. He was 34.

The development comes just days after his former manager also committed suicide. The reason for Rajput's suicide was not immediately clear.

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Rajput's demise broke.

Here is how his colleagues from the Indian film industry and other prominent personalities reacted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted: "I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends".



Too young to go... too young... just call and talk if you feel sad... please ! Please! We’re all here.

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 14, 2020

Director and producer Karan Johar said on Twitter, “This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain....”



OH MY GOD. Extremely disturbed hearing the news of @itsSSR this is so sad . God give him peace — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 14, 2020



“Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time,” Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.”

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted that he was “shocked beyond words” and that he was “deeply saddened” to learn about Rajput’s demise.

Director, actor and producer Farhan Akhtar said that he was “absolutely stunned” by Sushant’s death”.

“Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences,” he tweeted.



No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

