SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in two categories at Golden Globes 2023 -- for Best Picture Non-English Language and Best Original Song -- Motion Picture for "Natu Natu"."We are very grateful to share that RRR movie made it to the nominations of Golden Globes for the Best Picture Non-English Language and Best Original Song," the makers said in a tweet.
We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the pic.twitter.com/SNJ09sMlPI
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 12, 2022
The film starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Alia Bhatt, was a blockbuster hit since its worldwide release on March 25. According to reports, RRR ended its theatrical run at Rs 1,144 crore gross at the worldwide box office.
Speaking to Moneycontrol earlier, director Rajamouli had said that it is the "big-scale epics" that excite him. "What really moves me and drives me are big-scale epics. That is what excites me. In fact, I can say that that’s the only thing that excites me the most!" he said.
The film has also won New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director. Actor Ram Charan had taken to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli.
Thank you Charan..https://t.co/diiW1kRSrP— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 4, 2022
Meanwhile, fans are celebrating the film's dual nominations with #RRRmovie trending on Twitter.Here are a few reactions:
We as Indians are pRRRoud, pRRRoud and pRRRoud
unbelievable achivement by our own TELUGU CINEMA by bagging 2 nominations at #GoldenGlobes
We bow to your MARVEL @ssrajamouli
#RRRMovie is not in a mood to stop. RRR has just been nominated in @SEFilmCritics awards for Best Foreign Language Film.#RRRForOscars #Oscars95 #Oscars2023 https://t.co/kdMQqDs6gv
— Rounak Mahato (@RounakMahato) December 12, 2022
Oscars lo kuda ee two Categories lone Nominations ki velthundhi #RRRMovie https://t.co/wvm2W2ykgo— Vikrant (@Vikrant18877) December 12, 2022
RRR @RRRMovie Nominated For Prestigious @goldenglobes in Best Picture - Non-English Language. #GoldenGlobes
Proud Moment For Country #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli @ssk1122 pic.twitter.com/iAUt8BjFk6— Pavan Tweeter (@NTRCults4) December 12, 2022
The Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 10, 2023.Read more: RRR review: Spectacularrr enterrrtainerrr