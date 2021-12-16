Spiderman No Way Home records highest advances in COVID-19 times

live bse live

Hollywood venture Spiderman No Way Home, released in theatres on December 16, is setting new benchmarks in terms of advance bookings in COVID-times.

"It is the second busiest advance booking for a movie title in the entire history of cinema business in the country. Post-COVID, it is the single highest advance booking we have seen for a film. Close to Rs 47.5 crore is the gross revenue in advances," Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), told Moneycontrol.

The record of highest advance booking in India is held by 2019 release Avengers: Endgame which had recorded around Rs 8.27 crore on opening day of advance booking. Spiderman No Way Home has registered around Rs 6.5 crore in advances, surpassing the day one advance booking revenue of 2018 release Avengers: Infinity War which had recorded Rs five crore in advances.

If we look at the top multiplexes, PVR sold over one lakh tickets on the first day of advance booking and INOX sold 1.5 lakh tickets in the first 24 hours of opening advances. Compare this with pre-COVID release Avengers Endgame, PVR had sold 1.2 lakh tickets and INOX had sold 1.15 lakh tickets in the first 24 hours of the advance booking.

Around 90 percent of shows for Spiderman No Way Home are running houseful in markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai. In Hyderabad, around 99 percent shows are fully booked for the Hollywood venture.

"Apart from the English version of the release, the regional dubbed languages of the film are doing well across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Telugu and Tamil versions have already contributed twice as many advance bookings as compared to the 2019 release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie's release in 3D, IMAX and 4DX formats is also adding to the traction with audiences across metros rushing to catch the film in these formats," said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Gianchandani also pointed out that Spiderman which has been released in 2K format (a premium format) is getting released in a limited number of screens as many single screens in India have one 1K projection system. Despite limited release screens, Gianchandani expects the film to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark.

"The advance sale (of Spiderman No Way Home) is pointing to a box office of Rs 400 crore. And even if you take conservative estimate of Rs 300 crore of net box office, this is unprecedented. None of the past Spiderman films have done this sort of business. The recent Diwali blockbuster Sooryavanshi is going to finish its run at the box office at Rs 200 crore. Spiderman is going to be 30-50 percent higher in terms of box office collections," he added.

Saksena noted that after a stellar start to the recovery cycle in November, Spider-Man No Way Home has set the tone for December. "We are expecting another massive surge in bookings during the upcoming weekend," he added.