MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Spiderman No Way Home records highest advances in COVID-19 times

Looking at the strong response in terms of advance booking, Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) expects Spiderman No Way Home to surpass collections of Bollywood venture Sooryavanshi.

Maryam Farooqui
December 16, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hollywood venture Spiderman No Way Home, released in theatres on December 16, is setting new benchmarks in terms of advance bookings in COVID-times.

"It is the second busiest advance booking for a movie title in the entire history of cinema business in the country. Post-COVID, it is the single highest advance booking we have seen for a film. Close to Rs 47.5 crore is the gross revenue in advances," Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), told Moneycontrol.

The record of highest advance booking in India is held by 2019 release Avengers: Endgame which had recorded around Rs 8.27 crore on opening day of advance booking. Spiderman No Way Home has registered around Rs 6.5 crore in advances, surpassing the day one advance booking revenue of 2018 release Avengers: Infinity War which had recorded Rs five crore in advances.

If we look at the top multiplexes, PVR sold over one lakh tickets on the first day of advance booking and INOX sold 1.5 lakh tickets in the first 24 hours of opening advances. Compare this with pre-COVID release Avengers Endgame, PVR had sold 1.2 lakh tickets and INOX had sold 1.15 lakh tickets in the first 24 hours of the advance booking.

Around 90 percent of shows for Spiderman No Way Home are running houseful in markets like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai. In Hyderabad, around 99 percent shows are fully booked for the Hollywood venture.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Will Netflix’s price cut heat up competition in India?

"Apart from the English version of the release, the regional dubbed languages of the film are doing well across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Telugu and Tamil versions have already contributed twice as many advance bookings as compared to the 2019 release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie's release in 3D, IMAX and 4DX formats is also adding to the traction with audiences across metros rushing to catch the film in these formats," said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Gianchandani also pointed out that Spiderman which has been released in 2K format (a premium format) is getting released in a limited number of screens as many single screens in India have one 1K projection system. Despite limited release screens, Gianchandani expects the film to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark.

"The advance sale (of Spiderman No Way Home) is pointing to a box office of Rs 400 crore. And even if you take conservative estimate of Rs 300 crore of net box office, this is unprecedented. None of the past Spiderman films have done this sort of business. The recent Diwali blockbuster Sooryavanshi is going to finish its run at the box office at Rs 200 crore. Spiderman is going to be 30-50 percent higher in terms of box office collections," he added.

Also Read: Will brands find Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal lucrative as a star couple?

Saksena noted that after a stellar start to the recovery cycle in November, Spider-Man No Way Home has set the tone for December. "We are expecting another massive surge in bookings during the upcoming weekend," he added.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Entertainment
first published: Dec 16, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.