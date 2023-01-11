English
    Shah Rukh Khan to Ram Charan: 'When RRR brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it'

    'RRR' star Ram Charan had extended support to Shah Rukh Khan after the release of the trailer of his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 11, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan thanked 'RRR' star Ram Charan for supporting his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'.

    A day before RRR made history by winning a Golden Globes Award for Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu', the filmmakers had extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan after the trailer of his upcoming film Pathaan was released on Tuesday.

    "Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan

    Sir looking forward to seeing you in action sequences like never before!" one of the lead actors of RRR, Ram Charan, tweeted. In response, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him for the support and wished that team RRR brings an Oscar to India.

    "Thank you so much my mega power star Ram Charan. When your RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it! Love you," the Pathaan actor wrote.

    Jumping in on cue, Netflix India, which is streaming RRR, responding with this:

    On Wednesday, Ram Charan along with his RRR co-actor NTR Junior, director SS Rajamouli were caught on camera as they jumped off their seats, clapping excitedly as "Naatu Naatu" was declared the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023.

    Later, the actor put up a celebratory post on Instagram.

    Prior to the award ceremony, Ram Charan had also taken selfies with thousands of fans, photos and videos of which are now viral on social media.

    Read more: Watch: The moment when RRR won Golden Globes award for 'Naatu Naatu'
    Tags: #Golden Globes #Golden Globes 2023 #Naatu Naatu #Pathaan #Ram Charan #RRR #RRR movie #Shah Rukh Khan #SS Rajamouli
    first published: Jan 11, 2023 10:23 am