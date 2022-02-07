MARKET NEWS

    ‘No hate can conquer this’: Twitter reacts as Shah Rukh Khan reads 'dua' for Lata Mangeshkar

    Shah Rukh Khan offering 'dua' at Lata Mangeshkar's cremation has caught the eye of Twitter.

    Stella Dey
    February 07, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani paid their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. (Twitter: Aishe Ghosh)

    Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani paid their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. (Twitter: Aishe Ghosh)


    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his last respects at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation on Sunday. A viral photo of Khan with his manager Pooja Dadlani shows the actor saying a ‘dua’ with raised hands while his manager offers her respects with folded hands.

    The icon’s cremation ceremony was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and attended by thousands including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood stars.

    Dressed in a white t-shirt and beige pants, Shah Rukh Khan also took off his mask for briefly to blow out air – a common practice among Muslims to ward off evil spirits.

    Social media was quick to appreciate the picture that they said captured the unity, diversity and brotherhood in the country. Twitter users said the photo was a great example to show how diverse cultures and religions can co-exist peacefully in the country.

    Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh shared the photo on Twitter with the caption “No hate can conquer this”.

    Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted: “This is my India”. Politican Chandra Kumar Bose replied to Khera’s tweet saying, “this is the real heritage and culture of India”. He is also the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

    Here are some other reactions to the photo on Twitter:


    Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. She had been admitted around a month ago and was suffering from Covid-19 related complications.

    The nation mourned the ‘Nightingale of India’ and the government declared a two-day state mourning in her honour. The Maharashtra government announced a holiday today to mourn the death of the singer.
    Tags: #Lata Mangeshkar #Lata Mangeshkar cremation #Lata Mangeshkar death #Lata Mangeshkar funeral #Pooja Dadlani #Shah Rukh Khan #Shah Rukh Khan Lata Mangeshkar #Shivaji Park
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 01:58 pm
