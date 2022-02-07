‘No hate can conquer this’: Twitter reacts as Shah Rukh Khan reads 'dua' for Lata Mangeshkar

Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani paid their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. (Twitter: Aishe Ghosh)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his last respects at legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation on Sunday. A viral photo of Khan with his manager Pooja Dadlani shows the actor saying a ‘dua’ with raised hands while his manager offers her respects with folded hands.

The icon’s cremation ceremony was held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and attended by thousands including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood stars.

Dressed in a white t-shirt and beige pants, Shah Rukh Khan also took off his mask for briefly to blow out air – a common practice among Muslims to ward off evil spirits.

Social media was quick to appreciate the picture that they said captured the unity, diversity and brotherhood in the country. Twitter users said the photo was a great example to show how diverse cultures and religions can co-exist peacefully in the country.



#ShahRukhKhan at #LataMangeshkar 's funeral offering prayers! This is the real heritage & culture of India. Certain religious bigots cannot digest it! pic.twitter.com/75B4w0GY3A

— Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) February 7, 2022



Shah Rukh Khan is one the most influential and popular personality in the world.

Surely, there would be people who would envy him and be jealous as well. But, the King Khan continue to rule the hearts of zillions. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/bcDB0s9bdg — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) February 6, 2022

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh shared the photo on Twitter with the caption “No hate can conquer this”.Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted: “This is my India”. Politican Chandra Kumar Bose replied to Khera’s tweet saying, “this is the real heritage and culture of India”. He is also the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.Here are some other reactions to the photo on Twitter:

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92. She had been admitted around a month ago and was suffering from Covid-19 related complications.

The nation mourned the ‘Nightingale of India’ and the government declared a two-day state mourning in her honour. The Maharashtra government announced a holiday today to mourn the death of the singer.