Shah Rukh Khan fans create Guinness World Record after striking his iconic pose

About 300 fans of Shah Rukh Khan recently created a Guinness World Record for “Most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan Pose simultaneously” outside his Mumbai home, Mannat. Much to the fans' delight, the actor congratulated them and joined the celebration as he appeared on the platform constructed in the compound of his residence.

The 57-year-old actor waved at the admirers and then greeted them with his signature open-arm pose. He also performed the hook step of “Jhoome jo Pathaan”, the hit song from Pathaan. This comes ahead of the blockbuster film's television premiere.



#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan waves to his fans outside 'Mannat' to celebrate the world TV premiere of his film 'Pathaan'. pic.twitter.com/jXTvsuNeQT

Pathaan marked a comeback for Shah Rukh Khan after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years.

The globetrotting spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be screened at 8 pm on June 18 on Star Gold.

“It symbolises the unity of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and their collective passion. As holders of this Guinness World Record, not just us at Star Gold, but every Shah Rukh Khan fan worldwide can take immense pride in this accomplishment. We are honoured to have offered a stage between Shah Rukh Khan and his admirers to come together,” a Star Gold spokesperson said in a statement.

Also starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, Pathaan was released in theatres in January and earned Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

