MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Review | 'The Billion Dollar Code' is a modern-day David and Goliath story

Two videos, side by side, give us a birds' eye view. One video is made by a gigantic corporation and the other by an artist and hacker duo years before the big guys made it.

Manisha Lakhe
October 08, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
(Image: screen grab)

(Image: screen grab)

The belligerent lawyer from the big corporation asks, ‘How could you even claim you did this years ago when experts today have signed on paper saying that it was an impossible task, given the computing power available at that time?’

The duo, who now have many, many differences between them, answer, ‘Because we had a vision, we imagined how amazing it would be and solved the seemingly impossible.’

The Billion Dollar Code will remind you of the story of the Winklevoss twins who lost out to a more aggressive Zuckerberg, of designers who were treated badly by Steve Jobs, of people who helped create Microsoft and found themselves behind the other guys who made millions. The Winklevoss twins have now become Bitcoin and NFT trillionaires, but for every success story, there are losers who dreamt big but came up short.

It took 25 years for two such ideators to sue Google for their idea of what today is Google Earth. Would you believe if a couple claimed their algorithm is the basis of all kinds of navigation Google is supposed to have made possible?

The four-episode series will show you how tough it can get for two dreamers to actually stop a big corporation, and ask for their place in the sun. We see two middle-aged men (they have been shattered in their personal lives because of what happened between them) share their stories. What started as an art project could have been revolutionary, but ended up as a heap of broken trust, and more than that, broken dreams. Artist Carsten Schlüter (Mark Waschke) and hacker Juri Müller (Misel Maticevic) tell the story of their program called Terra Vision.

Close

Related stories

Imagine Superman flying around the globe when his spidey senses begin tingling (you know what I mean) and he is able to figure out exactly where and who needs help.

That sounds like what Google Earth now does, right? But now imagine that this idea occurred to two crazy geeks - an artist with a vision and a hacker who could program that vision - at a nightclub, years before Google was even a name to reckon with.

Their hesitation about sharing their deepest feelings, their humiliation at being labelled ‘losers’, and the sense of betrayal between the friends is so real, you will be forced to stop the show and think of that friend who betrayed you, the one person you trusted and how he/she/they broke that trust.

The lawyers for the big corporation challenge them to prove that they could do such a ‘cool’ thing (he blusters, we have experts who can prove that it couldn’t be done with machines you had then). But you have seen how they sneaked past the guard into the offices of that one government agency that had that powerful computer and tried it out and it worked! How they went with just an idea and got funding from a telecom company because they sold their dream to them…

Reminds you how you tried to sell your idea to a venture capitalist, no? You were hoping they would see value in your dream, but all they want is RoI numbers.

Younger versions of the two men tell you the story of a new Berlin in 1993, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and how everyone was wanting to create a new, revolutionary world. Young artist Carsten (played by Leonard Scheicher) has to prove to his professors who call his program 'Pac-Man shit’. Juri (Marius Ahrendt) helps him fulfil that dream by fixing the program and they soon become the toast of the world. Naturally, they go to the hippie nerd homeland called Silicon Valley and are amazed by the people they meet and explain their dream of connecting the world with the Internet.

Carsten drags Juri, who is so bedazzled he wants to work with Silicon Graphics and Google in California back to Berlin with a promise that they would create Silicon Valley in Berlin. I was so touched by the simplicity of having an espresso machine ‘just like Silicon Valley’, it made me look at the one sitting near the dining table in my home again. These are small milestones that they perceived made them look like a cool Silicon Valley startup.

There is a wonderful TV series called Halt and Catch Fire which tells us the story of another dreamer called Joe MacMillan who wanted to create a PC that did not cost as much as the IBM ones and wanted them to be more powerful. This tale of David and Goliath also will keep you riveted through its four seasons.

In The Billion Dollar Code, their lawyer - played convincingly by Lavinia Wilson - knows exactly how the big corporation is going to try and gobble up the two little fish. While the case proceeds with the same kind of pressure tactics that corporations will employ (why did you take so long to sue us, do you have proof that we stole the code, how they were developing these in parallel, and so on), I loved how the show smoothly and seamlessly shifts between 1993 and 2017 to tell us this story of friendship, loyalty and justice.
Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.
Tags: #Billion Dollar Code #Entertainment #Google #Netflix series #review #Terra Vision
first published: Oct 8, 2021 05:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.