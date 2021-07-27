Pankaj Tripathi: "You will see a new Pankaj Tripathi in 'Mimi’"

Pankaj Tripathi says he decided to go 'a bit with the flow' in emotional scenes in 'Mimi' - a move that has set his work in this film in sharp contrast to his earlier roles.

If there is one thing that’s expected from Pankaj Tripathi, it is the unexpected. Known to experiment with different roles and genres, the actor has gathered quite a fan following for his work in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, Nil Battey Sannata, Newton, Stree and Ludo, among others. In Mimi, which released on Netflix on July 26, Tripathi plays a man who helps an American couple find a surrogate for their baby. The high-on-emotion tale also stars Kriti Sanon, in the titular role.

Tripathi tells us how he has managed to explore a little more of himself through this movie. Excerpts from a conversation.

What made you say yes to Mimi?

The first reason was the director Laxman Utekar and working with producer Dinesh Vijan with whom I have had a successful association. Phir script kamaal ki thi (the script is superb). It revolves around a girl called Mimi and is about surrogacy.

You played Kriti’s father in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and in 'Mimi', you are in a role which is almost opposite her in a way. Did that feel awkward?

We are professional actors. When you see the film, you will not even realise that we once played father-daughter. Ekdum adbhut bond hai hamara is film mein (we have a unique bond in this film). It is rarely seen in Hindi cinema. Kriti is the hero and heroine of the film. Bahot badhiya kaam kiya hai (she's done a great job). Her growth from Bareilly to Mimi is worth noticing and appreciating.

You have stood out in even smaller roles in movies, but in the past few years, you are getting to play lead characters. How important is it for you to play the central character in a film or web series?

Whether you play the central part in life, in your films or in your business, you do feel good about it. To be the centre of attention feels nice, but it doesn’t make a big difference to me. I am someone who looks for enjoyment in work. Our producer Dinesh Vijan also looks for the same. He would call me every 3-4 days to check if I am enjoying myself or not. When an actor enjoys his or her work, it reflects on screen.

When your name is attached to a film, one doesn’t know if you will play a villainous character, a harmless person, a romantic lead or a funny man. Do you think it is a blessing that the audience doesn’t know what to expect from you?

Haan! If people start expecting and I start doing the same, toh mazaa kam ho jayega (it won't be as fun then). The audience comes later, you have to surprise yourself first. I have done an experiment in Mimi which people have not seen me do earlier. I used to hold myself back in emotional scenes in order to look believable and be realistic. But I felt that not every character behaves the same way. Even in life, people are not able to control their emotions. So, I went a bit with the flow. You will see a new Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi.

Everyone talks about your strengths, but you know yourself the best. Are there any areas you think you need to work on?

Haan, kaam chal raha hai (yes, it's a work in progress). Every craftsman has a weak area and we are constantly working on improving ourselves. Acting is a profession in which you cannot be perfect. It is not a 100-meter race that you can run and complete in nine seconds and be called the world’s greatest actor. It is a learning experience. The good thing is that by acting we get to know ourselves, strive to stay fit and get paid for it as well (laughs). We get to explore ourselves through the process of acting. We get to know how much pain, jealousy, brutality, negativity or positivity is within us.

How do you keep improving upon your craft?

You learn on the job, take a bit of training and put in that extra effort. You have to become an observer and see what’s going on around you. Everything goes hand in hand.

Apart from acting, is there any other area of filmmaking that you think you would want to explore some day?

I think I would like to direct some day in the future. Abhi toh acting ki dukaan theek chal rahi hai. Jis din dheemi ho gayi, toh shaayad main direct kar loon (my acting career is fine for now. The day it slows down, I might consider directing). I think all of us want to make one film according to what we want. Everyone has a story and we all wish to do something about it. I haven’t found a story that I want to make but future mein ho sakta hai (perhaps in the future).

Apart from acting, what is it that you like to do to keep yourself happy?

I like travelling and I get to do that for my films. I like eating. Chutti pasand hai jo bahot dino se mil nahi rahi hai. We got a lot of leave in the last few months but I would like more of them so I can travel the world for a year without any worries.