Watch: ‘Naatu Naatu’ on Oscars stage with an introduction from Deepika Padukone

Oscars 2023: Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the “RRR” phenomenon “Naatu Naatu” at the Academy Awards to roaring applause as dancers Lauren Gottlieb and crew and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava took the stage.

The dancers recreated the famous choreography, performed on screen by Ram Charan and NTR Jr, from the catchy Telugu dance number that brought the audience to its feet.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a clip from the prestigious show on Twitter while congratulating Team “RRR”, director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose for their historic Oscar win in the Best Original Song category.

“Energy, optimism, partnership, winning against odds. Naatu Naatu is not just a song: it’s a mini-epic movie. No wonder it had people everywhere rising to their feet. Even at the Oscars, I bow low to SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani & Chandrabose,” Mahindra tweeted with the clip.

Watch the video here:

“Naatu Naatu” is the only song by an Indian production to be nominated and to win in the category. AR Rahman had earlier won in the category in 2008 for “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire but while the song was in Hindi, the movie was a Hollywood production.

India also won in the Best Documentary Short category today with director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga picking up the trophies for “The Elephant Whisperers”.

Mahindra also congratulated the team of “The Elephant Whisperers” for their win.

“And an Oscar to this brilliant film. The @TheAcademy has recognised not only the rollicking, music-filled fantasies of Indian cinema but also the gritty but equally beautiful reality of India,” he tweeted with a poster of the movie.