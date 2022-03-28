Video: Will Smith punches Chris Rock on Oscars stage after Jada Pinkett Smith joke

Oscars 2022: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock in the face for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Screengrab from video)

Actor Will Smith punched comedian and fellow actor Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in “G.I. Jane” because of her shaved head.



MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

Husband Smith then took the stage to punch Rock. While it may have appeared as a scripted act at first, Smith returned to his seat and then yelled at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your ****king mouth!”

Organisers censored the audio just as the two started shouting at each other, but uncensored international feeds picked up the two actors yelling profanities at each other.

Rock then took a few seconds to recover and bounced back, calling it "the greatest night in the history of television."

Many in the audience of Oscars 2022 looked stunned at the altercation between the actors. The next presenter on stage, Diddy addressed the situation by saying, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

'Love will make you do crazy things': Will Smith

Minutes later, an emotional Will Smith went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor and apologised to the academy and his fellow nominees. “Love will make you do crazy things,” he said in tears.

The actor, crying openly called Richard Williams a "protector of his family". “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people, and to be a river to my people. You’ve got to be able to take abuse, you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s okay”.

Smith then apologised to the Academy, and to his fellow nominees and ended his address with: “I hope the Academy invites me back”.