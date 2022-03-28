English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor for 'King Richard' after smacking Chris Rock on stage

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith beat nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem and Andrew Garfield to bag the top prize.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Will Smith won his first Oscar (best actor) for

    Will Smith won his first Oscar (best actor) for "King Richard".

    Will Smith won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. He has also bagged a nomination for best film for the movie, that he has also co-produced.

    A tear-eyed Smith took to the stage, breaking down several times during his acceptance speech.

    "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said through tears.

    "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

    He beat nominees Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick...BOOM!") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") to win the top prize.

    Close

    Related stories

    Watch LIVE UPDATES of the Academy Awards 2022 here

    Smith received his award from actors Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

    Not long before he earned his golden statuette, Smith sparked controversy at the gala by storming onstage and slapping Chris Rock, who was presenting, for a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

    "I'm hoping the Academy invites me back," Will Smith concluded his emotional speech on a lighter note.

    Earlier, Smith had been nominated for “Ali” in 2002 and the “Pursuit of Happyness” in 2007. The 53-year-old actor had already bagged the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards for his performance and was the top contender to take the Oscar home this year.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #King Richard #Oscars 2022 #Will Smith
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 08:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.