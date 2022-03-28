Oscars 2022: Will Smith wins Best Actor for 'King Richard' after smacking Chris Rock on stage

Will Smith won his first Oscar (best actor) for "King Richard".

Will Smith won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams in the biographical sports drama “King Richard”. He has also bagged a nomination for best film for the movie, that he has also co-produced.

A tear-eyed Smith took to the stage, breaking down several times during his acceptance speech.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said through tears.

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

He beat nominees Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick...BOOM!") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") to win the top prize.

Watch LIVE UPDATES of the Academy Awards 2022 here

Smith received his award from actors Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

Not long before he earned his golden statuette, Smith sparked controversy at the gala by storming onstage and slapping Chris Rock, who was presenting, for a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I'm hoping the Academy invites me back," Will Smith concluded his emotional speech on a lighter note.

Earlier, Smith had been nominated for “Ali” in 2002 and the “Pursuit of Happyness” in 2007. The 53-year-old actor had already bagged the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards for his performance and was the top contender to take the Oscar home this year.