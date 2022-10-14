English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins’ first NFT art collection sells out in less than 10 mins

    Sir Anthony Hopkins’ NFT art collection -- a series of more than 1,000 original art pieces – is inspired by the legendary actor’s Hollywood career

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
    Some of his NFT art pieces such as “The Eternal”, “The Lover”, and “The Jester” are reportedly based on “an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed” in his career

    Some of his NFT art pieces such as “The Eternal”, “The Lover”, and “The Jester” are reportedly based on “an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed” in his career


    Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins launched his first NFT art collection titled “The Eternal Collection” on October 14 and it sold out in less than ten minutes on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace.

    Sir Anthony Hopkins’ NFT art collection -- a series of more than 1,000 original art pieces – is inspired by the legendary actor’s Hollywood career, and draws from his iconic performances in movies such as the 'Silence of the Lambs', which won him an Oscar for playing fictitious serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

    Some of his NFT art pieces such as “The Eternal”, “The Lover”, and “The Jester” are reportedly based on “an interpretation of the vast character archetypes Sir Anthony Hopkins has portrayed” in his career, Decrypt reported.

    For the launch of the collection, Hopkins had collaborated with Los Angeles-based NFT and Web3-focused designing firm -- Orange Comet Inc -- co-founded by Hollywood producer Dave Broome, musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and former NFL player Kurt Warner.
    Notably, though this is the 84-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor’s first blockchain technology-based art collection, this is not the first time he dabbled in NFTs. A year ago, Hopkins had starred in a thriller film directed by Rick Dugdale; the movie had been released via an NFT platform called the 'Vuele'.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anthony Hopkins #art NFT #NFTs
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 10:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.