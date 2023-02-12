‘Mean Girls’ star Rajiv Surendra quit acting after being rejected for ‘Life of Pi’ lead role: ‘Dead inside’

Rajiv Surendra is a Canadian actor of Sri Lankan descent. (Image credit: Twitter)
Canadian actor Rajiv Surendra famously played Kevin Gnapoor in the teen classic film Mean Girls but his calling was portraying the lead character in Life of Pi.
In an interview with GQ Magazine, 34-year old, Surendran, who is of Sri Lankan Tamil descent, detailed the rigorous preparation he did to bag the role of Pi Patel in the 2012 film. He dropped out of college and travelled to India, to the location where the events of the book Life of Pi take place, for months of meticulous research.
When he returned to Canada, he learnt the project had been put on hold. So, he decided to continue his studies.
"I used college as an excuse. I’m just going to wait until they are getting Life of Pi ready and as soon as the movie is underway, if I get the part, I’ll just drop out of school again," he told GQ Magazine.
Life of Pi didn't start production for six years. The project was being passed on from one director to another.