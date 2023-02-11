English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Manoj Bajpayee: Every character leaves some injuries on your subconscious

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee on his new film Joram, displacement and powerlessness, and showing the film in a competition category at the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

    Udita Jhunjhunwala
    February 11, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST
    A still from Joram, which premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

    A still from Joram, which premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

    Manoj Bajpayee is one of the busiest actors of his peer group. And this is even without the next season of his hit OTT series The Family Man going into production.

    He’s recently returned from Rotterdam, where his film Joram was in competition at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Directed by Devashish Makhija, Joram is a survival-thriller about a displaced indigenous man.

    In an interview, Bajpayee spoke about the film and what he’s looking forward to:

    What about ‘Joram’ do you think appealed to an international festival and audience?