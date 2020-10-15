172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|luis-fonsis-despacito-dethrones-baby-shark-dance-to-become-most-viewed-video-on-youtube-5968321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Luis Fonsi’s Despacito dethrones Baby Shark Dance to become most viewed video on YouTube

The official music video of Despacito, which still rages in every party scene across the globe, has clocked in seven billion views – a figure that almost matches the world population, i.e., 7.8 billion people.

Moneycontrol News

Despacito, the award-winning song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which was released three years ago in January 2017 has broken the YouTube record and has become the most viewed song. The official music video of Despacito, which continues to rage across party scenes globally, has clocked in seven billion views – a figure that almost matches the world population, i.e., 7.8 billion people.

Despacito dethroned Pinkfong Channel’s Baby Shark Dance video with its 6.8 billion views to become the most viewed song on YouTube.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, both Puerto Rican artists, had recorded the hit track that wove Latin, reggaetón, and pop seamlessly. It was shot in the picturesque neighbourhood of La Perla in San Juan and the happy holiday vibe of the video coupled with the upbeat music had sent the world into a tizzy upon its release. In less than eight months of its release, Despacito had amassed three billion views.

Close

The song was also a certified diamond, which is the highest certification level given by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It also took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list for 16 weeks straight and was also a chart-topper in several countries for weeks, including Argentina and Japan.

Despacito is Fonsi’s biggest hit so far, winning four Latin Grammy Awards in 2018, including Record Of The Year, seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards. The song also boasts of three Grammy Awards nominations. Additionally, Despacito also happened to be the played song on streaming platforms in 2017.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Despacito #Luis Fonsi #music #world record #YouTube Video

