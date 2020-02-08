Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurranna: Heroes of 2019 enter 2020 with Love Aaj Kal, Bhoot, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

Vicky Kaushal had just one release in 2019, Uri - The Surgical Strike, and that hit the six out of the park with an 'All Time Blockbuster' tag after it scored a fabulous double century.
It was a special 2019 for many stars and superstars. With record collections of over Rs 4,350 crore coming from Bollywood, a good share of the credit must also go to the youngsters, who have made their place among the top brass. Now with the second month of 2020 having started, these youngsters are all set to bring their films in back-to-back weeks.
Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurranna are all set to release Love Aaj Kal, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan this February. While the first one arrives on February 14, the remaining two come a week later on February 21.
These are the actors who enjoyed a cent percent success rate in 2019. The year was pretty special for Kartik Aaryan, who had delivered a rom-com Luka Chuppi and closed the year with Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both films were bonafide superhits giving the youngest star on the horizon a 100 percent success rate.
Now on Valentine’s Day, he is bringing his romantic special with Sara Ali Khan with Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The promo promises not just yet another entertainer, but also something truly sensitive as far as Kartik’s performance is concerned.
Now with Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, he would be seen in the horror zone for the first time ever. Expectations are that this Dharma Productions’ offering, which releases a week after Love Aaj Kal would bring in something unique to the genre.
The term Love Aaj Kal could well take a different dimension on February 21 itself when Ayushmann Khurranna brings on his Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan. This time around, it is as mainstream as it gets when it comes to a gay love story, and one can trust the actor to deliver.
After all, 2019 was yet another special year for the actor, who delivered a hattrick of successes with Dream Girl, Bala and Article 15; the first two even entering the Rs 100 crore club. He would be aiming to embark on a winning spree, beginning with his latest offering.
These are the stars who are already being looked at as the future of Bollywood, as it enters the new decade and the month of February could well turn out to be a crucial one. With more successes under their belt, Kartik, Vicky and Ayushmann could are set to find themselves on a roll.
First Published on Feb 8, 2020 01:44 pm