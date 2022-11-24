English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Markets Poised For Santa Rally? | Fed Impact
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Kamal Haasan hospitalised in Chennai

    Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 24, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

    Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday evening. Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) for a regular check-up, The Hindu reported.

    Although the hospital has not released an official statement, sources quoted by the Indian Express said the actor was hospitalised for a regular check-up and would be discharged today, i.e., November 24.

    Kamal Haasan was reportedly in Hyderabad before he reached Chennai for his check-up.

    On the work front, Haasan is currently filming for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 and his upcoming film Indian 2.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai #Kamal Haasan
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 09:53 am