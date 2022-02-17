ITBP constable's tribute to Bappi Lahiri features this iconic bilingual song

ITBP shared a video tribute of a constable singing Bappi Lahiri's song 'Dil me ho tum'.

Tributes have poured in from across the world after veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday at the age of 69. Among the thousands of songs sang in his memory, one that stood out was an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable’s heartfelt rendition of a Bappi Lahiri composition ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’. The popular song is from the 1987 movie ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and was sung by Lahiri himself.

“Dil me ho tum. Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri,” ITBP tweeted along with a video of Banerjee’s version.

Dressed in his uniform, the constable started with ‘Dil me ho tum’ before singing a verse of the Bengali version of the song ‘Chirodini tumi je amar’ also composed by Lahiri. The song was sung by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhonsle and was dubbed as a ‘love anthem’ of the time.

The song was then remade in Hindi by Lahiri, with the music remaining the same.

The video was viewed over 2,200 times in a day and liked by many.

Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital after multiple health issues. He died of obstructive sleep apnea, doctors said. He was cremated in Mumbai this afternoon.

The crematorium was bustling with people, videos showed, with several family members and Hindi film industry friends and collaborators of Lahiri paying their last respects.

His death comes close on the heels of ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar who died of Covid-related complications on February 6 at the age of 92.

Lahiri popularised disco music in the country in the 80’s and 90’s and frequently collaborated with ‘Disco Dancer’ Mithun Chakraborty.

Born Alokesh Lahiri in West Bengal, Bappi Lahiri’s maternal uncle was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Lahiri is survived by his wife Chitrani and children Bappa and Rema.