Ishwak Singh on 'Rocket Boys': ‘The responsibility I have is towards the craft and the character’

Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai in 'Rocket Boys'. Singh has previously acted in 'Paatal Lok', 'Aligarh', 'Tamaasha', among other films.

Ishwak Singh has faced the camera for bit roles in films such as Raanjhanaa, Aligarh and Tamasha, among others. But it was his turn as the Kashmiri Muslim police recruit in the critically-acclaimed Pataal Lok that brought him the laurels.

In his latest web series Rocket Boys on SonyLiv, Singh plays the role of physicist Dr Vikram Sarabhai who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme. He shares screen space with Jim Sarbh who plays the role of Dr Homi J. Bhabha in the show.

How familiar were you with space research and the contribution of Vikram Sarabhai before greenlighting the show?

I was quite keen to learn about what’s going on, especially in science, because a dear friend of mine and my nephew are science enthusiasts.

I was well-aware of Dr Vikram Sarabhai. I had performed at Mallika Sarabhai’s institute Darpana during my theatre days in Delhi because my group used to collaborate with them, but my knowledge was on the surface level.

I approached the character in a holistic manner. I wanted to know what that time was like, how was that community that he belonged to, what was his household situation like, how his siblings were or who were the people who mentored and shaped his mind. Also, I stayed with the story as I didn’t want to lose the plot. I held on to the script and the biography written by Amrita Shah. This gave me a sense of who this man was and about his aspirations and struggles. Of course, there are so many things you learn about the character once you start shooting.

Was it a huge responsibility and a challenge to play someone who is regarded as the father of the Indian space program?

It’s a responsibility towards the craft and the character that has come to me. The responsibility is towards the text lying before me. If there is anyone I look up to for a reaction, it is the director. I would not say that it doesn’t unnerve you at times. I am surprised it didn’t, maybe because I was too careful from Day 1. If at all I was in awe of this subject or this character, it must have been in the initial few days.

You have shared the screen with some really talented actors, including Manoj Bajpayee in 'Aligarh', Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Paatal Lok' and now Jim Sarbh in 'Rocket Boys'. How receptive are you to learning from the experiences of these actors?

A lot. Part of the reason I do what I do is so I can collaborate with great artists. If the thought that I am living my dream was to ever cross my mind, it would be because of these collaborations. You are not just throwing dialogues at each other, you’re also giving each other your real-life experiences, your belief systems and your craft. It is not something you figure when you are working with them but when you go on to your next project, it’s amazing to realise how much you have absorbed from them, and that’s what growth is all about.

You have done roles in films like 'Aligarh', 'Tamasha' and 'Veere Di Wedding', but would it be correct to say that it is the digital platform that has made people sit up and take notice of you as an actor?

For sure. I wouldn’t say it would have never happened or I would have given up if it wasn’t for OTT. At the same time, one has to be extremely grateful for the fact that one belongs to this time when so much work is happening in a medium where there is a lot more liberty to express and to tell stories. The interesting thing about web series is that it’s like doing three films and there is a huge character graph. It’s a great way to hone your craft and take it to the next level.

How do you select roles from what is offered to you?

I have always had a sense of what I want. There is a certain aesthetic that I relate to, especially when it comes to writing. I don’t know if I should attribute it to the plays I have worked on or the filmmakers I have been inspired by or the books I read in general – it’s all of it. I have been active on stage much before I came in front of the camera. I got cast in this show a month after Paatal Lok and this was a huge commitment. We struggled with the pandemic and while there were other things that came my way, an actor can only do one thing at a time. Even if I have the choice, I prefer quality over quantity.