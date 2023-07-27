'I am public figure not public property': Uorfi Javed on being harassed by drunk men aboard Goa flight

"Public figure YES. Public property NO,” she wrote. (Image: Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed surely knows how to make headlines almost every day. Her bold and controversial fashion sense has subjected her to brutal trolling and later, some recognition for her “devil-may-care” attitude. However, on a flight to Goa, a group of men allegedly misbehaved with the actor and eve-teased her. She was obviously shocked and took to Instagram to talk about the incident.

Taking to Instagram stories, Javed shared a video of the men that were involved aboard the IndiGo flight and wrote a note about the incident. The reality star said that she is a public figure but not a public property.

Public figure YES. Public property NO,” she wrote.

"While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday. I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve-teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said, their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES. Public property NO,” she wrote in the note.

Javed also spoke about the horrific incident with Hindustan Times and said, “They were calling me names and passing comments like, ‘Yeh toh nangi rehti hai. Arrey isne kapde pehne hain aaj’. I kept calm because I didn’t want to disturb the decorum of the flight. But, I lost it when one of the guys, from the very group that was misbehaving with me, asked for a selfie. And I was like how dare you when you were the one calling me names,” she said.

While returning from Goa, she also got into an argument with a middle-aged man at the Mumbai airport who said, “Aise kapde pehna allowed nahi hai India main (You are not allowed to wear such clothes in India).”

Talking about that, she added, “Mujhe iss sabse koi farak nahi padta. And I think more than me, the society should get affected by such incidents where men like these can tease girls, misbehave with them, and get away with it. Their excuse to it was that they were drunk. But if they are drinking, I should not be the one facing its aftermaths. Main uski saza kyu face karu. Also, they should not have been allowed to board the flight in the first place if they were drunk.”

“I am a soft target kyunki mere aage peeche koi nahi hai. I have no connection with the Bollywood. I have no godfather in this film industry. That’s the reality. There are people who would meet me nicely, but they are not friends. And it’s not even their fault. They don’t owe me anything,” she added further.