Geetanjali Kuljarni: ‘I am a better person because of Shanti Mishra (Gullak)’

Actor Geetanjali Kulkarni says that playing Shanti Mishra in three seasons of 'Gullak' has given her a different perspective on her life.

In the past few years, Geetanjali Kulkarni has played a corrupt cop (Aarya), mean lawyer (Court), Maharashtrian housewife (Cobalt Blue) and single mother grieving for her son (Unpaused: Naya Safar), among other memorable roles. The National School of Drama-trained actor also won over audiences as Shanti Mishra - the ever-nagging, sarcasm-dripping mother and wife who nonetheless keeps the family together - in Gullak on SonyLIV. Season 3 of Gullak released earlier this week. Edited excerpts from a conversation with the actor:

How has it been playing Shanti Mishra for three seasons?

There are a lot of dissimilarities between us, but at the same time, I feel very close to her as well. I have seen so many women housemakers who run their families, who are decision-makers, who have their own voice and views on everything. You need a lot of courage to be a homemaker. She has made me aware of what it takes to run a house. She is an empowered woman. Playing her has given me a different perspective on my life. She represents so many women of India and I think it is important to represent this tribe which is so powerful. I think I am a better person because of Shanti Mishra.

Being a Maharashtrian, was there any apprehension playing a character who is from North India?

I have waited for this kind of opportunity to come my way. I have rejected so many parts where the character comes from a Maharashtrian background. I have grown up watching actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Pankaj Kapur, Dipti Naval who have played pan-Indian characters and why not? That’s why we are actors. Thankfully, TVF believed in me and gave me this role.

It is said that audiences often watch shows and cinema to escape from everyday realities and yet, this show - with its lower middle-class characters and their everyday struggles - has found such a connection with the audience. What do you credit that to?

The characters are so real, you feel you know them. Even in our own families, we might have differences with our parents or our siblings, but you know your family is always there for you.

Also, the simplicity of storytelling matters a lot. There are small challenges that families go through on a daily basis but these are also interesting, whether it is what grades one is getting in class tenth or paying the electricity bill. These things matter a lot in our life and this is what is portrayed in these stories in a simple way.

As an actor who has been part of theatre, TV, films and OTT, does your process change depending on the medium?

I have not done much TV. After doing a couple of serials, I realized I am not made for TV, because there you have to be very quick and smart. I need a lot of rehearsals. That’s why I have done so much theatre because I like the process of working on my characters, failing and trying to find other ways of doing it. I select projects which have a scope of rehearsals. I could do the movie Court because of that reason and films such as Photograph and Sir. We always have rehearsals and discussions for Gullak.

Secondly, the team is very important for me. I like people who are open to collaborations and discussions, such as TVF. I like to work with the younger lot. Then of course, the story and the character matter a lot. I don’t mind playing a small role but it has to add some value in my life as an actor. I see the value of a project, not just the commercials or the length of the role.

Do you find this a really exciting time to be an actor?

It is really exciting. I love doing theatre but it doesn’t have that kind of reach, and now, my work is reaching so many people. I have started enjoying screen work now. I want to be on sets. There are so many different kinds of roles being offered. Technology, education, exposure and freedom is giving creators a chance to tell different kinds of stories – be it a Tajmahal 1989 or "War Room" in Unpaused. I hope this continues and we take more risks and explore more.

What are some of your future projects?

Rangbaaz 3 will come out soon. I have shot for a series called Radical. I am also doing a yet-untitled independent film which is starting in June. There are more things in the pipeline.





