Fahadh Faasil's secret sauce: An uncanny ability to pick good stories and great collaborators

Fahadh Faasil in 'Malik', one of four films he acted in which were released directly to digital during the pandemic. (Image via Twitter/TwitFahadh)

He can be seen with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in the new movie Vikram released this week. While there’s palpable excitement given that Kamal Haasan returns to the big screen after four years, there’s more anticipation because talented Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen with him in this magnum opus that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya.

At 39, Fahadh Faasil’s career trajectory since he set foot into the film world in 2002 is probably an aspiration - and an envy - for other actors. However, he is someone who has grown up with cinema given that his father is well-known director and producer Fazil. And this perhaps also explains his deep understanding of cinema.

From failure to success

When your father is as successful as Fazil and you decide to become an actor, you might think that success would naturally follow. However, Fahadh learnt differently. When his 2002 debut film Kaiyethum Doorath failed at the box office, he returned to the US to pursue his studies and came back to Malayalam cinema in 2009 with a vengeance to prove his detractors wrong.

Starring in a series of thrillers, Fahadh believed he had also reinvented himself when he won the Kerala State Best Film Award for Second Best Actor in 2012 for Chaappa Kurishu and Akam. There has been no looking back for the actor since then and today, with over 50 films in his kitty, he is not just a top star in the Malayalam film industry but part of some of the biggest south film projects like Pushpa: The Rise and Vikram.

Talking about Fahadh and his acting prowess, actor Narain, who is part of Vikram, says, “Fahadh is extremely unassuming and as you can see from the trailer of our film, he has an intensity about him. He is an intense actor and his eyes are very expressive. We have a kickass scene in Vikram and I’m looking forward to the release of this film!”

This is a sentiment that is echoed by Malayalam director and singer Vineeth Sreenivasan who has known Fahadh or Shanu, as he is fondly called by close friends and family, for over 17 years now.

Betting big on OTT

Thanks to the pandemic, many south films had direct digital releases and prime among them were four of Fahadh Faasil’s films. The actor-producer's ability to understand the digital medium and his quick uptake on the pandemic situation and how to use the situation to his advantage was commended by many across the film industry.

C U Soon, Irul, Joji and Malik released on OTT. Though the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) were apparently concerned at the number of Fahadh’s films releasing on OTT, the actor remained unfazed adapting to the times.

All four films of his which released on OTT were of different genres and non-Malayalam speakers across India and the globe discovered the superb talent that Fahadh is. In fact, other Malayalam actors’ films, like those of Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas, were also lapped by them thanks to the impact of Fahadh’s films.

Vineeth Sreenivasan says, “Fahadh has worked really hard and I am proud of everything he is today. He is someone who can take credit for the popularity Malayalam cinema has gained in recent times through the OTT audience.”

(Image via Twitter/TwitFahadh)

All about the script

One thing that is indisputable when it comes to Fahadh is his uncanny ability to pick out the right scripts and the desire to experiment. As you study the actor’s filmography, you realise that he doesn’t like to stick to one particular genre and wants to always pick all that is unorthodox, offbeat and not mainstream. From playing Mahesh in Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights to Viju Prasad in Trance and Bhanwar Singh in Pushpa: The Rise, Fahadh’s performances are unparalleled.

Actor Narain says that the Malik actor’s nose for the right scripts is highly commendable. “Another important aspect is that Fahadh has found the right team of directors and writers who know him well and they work together seamlessly. He is extremely involved in all his projects as well.”

This is an opinion shared by others in the Malayalam film industry who say that Fahadh has a set of writers and directors with whom he has delivered successes and continues to work with them repeatedly as a result.

Writer-director Mahesh Narayanan, for instance, is one person with whom the actor has worked with in Take Off, C U Soon, Malik and upcoming Sherlock. Another director with whom Fahadh has worked numerous times is Dileesh Pothan in the films Maheshinte Prathikaram, Thondimuthalam Driksakshiyum and Joji. Many consider Fahadh to be a writer’s actor and writer Syam Pushkaran has worked on numerous films of his including Iyobinte Pusthakam, Kumbalangi Nights and Joji. In fact, Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran and Fahadh even own a movie production house together.

Vineeth has the last word when he says, “Fahadh is very intelligent and understands the craft. He knows how to make his characters more interesting and portrayals more nuanced. Plus, he has got beautiful eyes like everyone says.” Right now, though, all eyes are on Vikram (released in theatres on June 3, 2022) for the epic face off between Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan on the silverscreen.