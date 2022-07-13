English
    Emmy nominations 2022: ‘Squid Game’ makes history, and so does Zendaya

    The Television Academy announced this year’s Primetime Emmys nominees on Tuesday. Succession won bragging rights as the most-nominated show this year

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
    Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama (image credit: @netflix/Twitter)

    The Television Academy announced this year’s Primetime Emmys nominees on Tuesday, with HBO and Netflix in a neck-to-neck battle for supremacy. Like previous years, HBO topped Netflix with a total of 108 nominations to Netflix’s 105. Unlike previous years, the Television Academy did not tally the nominations by network or platform, reports Variety, indicating that shows are what really matter at the end of the day.

    To that end, Succession won bragging rights as the most-nominated show this year. The HBO family drama earned 25 nods in this year’s Emmy nominations. This was followed by Ted Lasso with 20 nominations and The White Lotus, again with 20 nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards.

    Netflix’s Squid Game, the platform’s most-watched show ever, made history as the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars, reports AFP.


    The violent South Korean satire in which society's marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games won 14 nominations in total. It will go up against Succession for best drama. Squid Game also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae

    Meanwhile, others in the running for the best drama Emmy include Euphoria, Ozark, Better Call Saul and Stranger Things.

    Euphoria star and past winner Zendaya, 25, became the youngest acting nominee to be shortlisted twice, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series -- a category in which The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston missed out to co-star Reese Witherspoon.

    This year, Zendaya, who plays high schooler Rue in Euphoria, broke another record by becoming the youngest ever producer to be nominated for an Emmy award.

    In the comedy categories, past winners Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Bill Hader (Barry) and Donald Glover (Atlanta) will battle it out for best actor, as will Jean Smart (Hacks) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) for best actress.

    Selena Gomez missed out on an acting nomination for Only Murders in the Building -- even though her male co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short earned nods.

    But she still made history as the second ever Latina nominated as a producer in the category.

    Abbott Elementary, ABC's school-based mockumentary, earned seven nods including acting, writing and comedy series nominations for creator Quinta Brunson.

    You can check out the complete list of nominations here.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Emmy Award 2022 #Emmy Awards #HBO #Netflix #Squid Game #Zendaya
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 07:57 am
