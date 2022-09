Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

"Ted Lasso" scooped the Emmy for outstanding comedy series at a star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

It was the second win in the category for the Apple TV+ hit fronted by Jason Sudeikis. It bested competition from "Abbott Elementary," "Barry," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Hacks," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Only Murders in the Building" and "What We Do in the Shadows."