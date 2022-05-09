English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Emma Chamberlain criticised for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala

    Cartier had created the heirloom piece with 2,930 diamonds and a 234.65 carat De Beers diamond as the centrepiece. The ornament was, however, allegedly stolen by the British forces in India and repurchased by Cartier.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    Youtuber Emma Chamberlain wore the Patiala Necklace to the Met Gala 2022. It was commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala in 1928. (Image credit: @BrownBaddiesNFT/Twitter)

    Youtuber Emma Chamberlain wore the Patiala Necklace to the Met Gala 2022. It was commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala in 1928. (Image credit: @BrownBaddiesNFT/Twitter)


    YouTuber Emma Chamberlain -- the newest ambassador of Cartier jewels -- is being criticised for wearing Maharaja of Patiala’s diamond choker to Met Gala 2022. She had paired the choker with a custom-made Louis Vuittion dress.

    The choker, also known as the 1928 Patiala Necklace, was commissioned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. Cartier had created the heirloom piece with 2,930 diamonds and a 234.65 carat De Beers diamond as the centrepiece.

    The ornament was, however, allegedly stolen by the British forces in India and repurchased by Cartier.

    Chamberlain wearing the heritage jewellery to the Met Gala 2022 whose theme was (ironically) "gilded glamour" did not sit well with the internet.

    "This choker is a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities or youtubers. I found this disrespectful on so many levels," tweeted Brown Baddies NFT Collection -- an account representing South Asian women to put Women of colour (WOC) on the blockchain.

    In a clip showing Emma Chamberlain prepping for the Met Gala, the Youtuber can be heard describing the choker as "one of the most intense but beautiful pieces of jewellery". "This specific piece fits the theme so well because during the gilded age, it was all about being extravagant. And I have never seen a more extravagant necklace," she says in the video.

    Meanwhile, both Chamberlain and Cartier are yet to respond to the criticism.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cartier #De Beers #Emma Chamberlain #Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala #the Patiala Necklace
    first published: May 9, 2022 08:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.