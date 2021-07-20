'Crime Patrol' host Annup Soni is now a certified crime scene investigator

Host of Crime Patrol Annup Soni. (Image: ANI)

The host of the popular crime-based reality show 'Crime Patrol' Annup Soni is now a certified crime scene investigator. Sharing a photo of his certificate on Instagram, the actor said that he has now completed a certificate course in Crime Scene Investigation from International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.

Soni shared that it was during the lockdown period he decided to enrol himself in the course and while it was challenging for him to get back to studies, he is proud.

"Certificate Course In 'Crime Scene Investigation.' During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to 'studies of some sort'. But definitely a choice that I am proud of, " reads his caption.

IFS is registered with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra.

Fans and friends of the actor congratulated him in the comments section remarking how his role as the host of Crime Patrol would be so much more authentic now. A fan commented: "Super! Now the real investigating officer hosting the show would be icing on the cake" while another user wrote, "Having gained this, it's surely going to make your performance even more realistic."

Soni has been associated with shows based on crime for a long time. He featured as ACP Ajatshatru in C.I.D and served as Crime Patrol host from 2010 to 2018.