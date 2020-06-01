Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Maharashtra government on May 31 gave permission to restart shooting of films, TV serials and web series. But, production process will not be the same in current times.

From a smaller crew to online auditions, coronavirus has changed the way films or TV serials will be produced.

According to the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, crew strength will have to be minimized to 33 percent of the total workforce. However, this will not include the main cast.

When it comes to casting and auditioning, whenever possible, it should be done remotely via Facetime, Zoom, Skype, etc.

The guidelines suggest that look tests and other nuances can be shared over video conferencing.

As for trials and fittings, it should be done at the actors’ residence.

In case of junior artistes, they should be either avoided or reduced in scenes. Even number of extras will have to be considered carefully.

This will make things tougher for all struggling actors in the entertainment industry.

For non-fiction shows, crowd control and maintaining adequate physical distance will be one of the most important factors.

Apart from talent and judges, audience will not be allowed for reality TV shows.

As for the judges' table, there shall be three separate tables instead of an extension.

In terms of seating arrangement for participants, it will be as per social distancing norms i.e., separate sofas for seating (and not a combined sofa).

In terms of shooting, units should consider a temporary clear barrier between actors while establishing marks and position and remove at the last moment.

Artistes will be encouraged and supported to carry out most of their get-up at their residence and visit the premises with minimal staff. In case of makeup and hair at the shooting venue, artistes will have to wear PPE (personal protection equipment).

It is advised to avoid hair and makeup for secondary or backup actor at the site of shooting.



