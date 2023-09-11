Chris Evans gets married to Alba Baptista in intimate Massachusetts ceremony: report

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista first sparked romance rumors in November 2022. (Image: teamcevans/Instagram)

Actor Chris Evans is now married. According to Page Six, Evans got married to Alba Baptista over the weekend in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star said “I do” on Saturday in Massachusetts in their Boston-area home. An insider told Page Six that the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.

Evans, 42 and Baptista, 26, only invited some very close friends and family members to witness their “beautiful” ceremony. Some of the guests included his Marvel co-stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Pictures of the Marvel stars in Boston with their spouses also triggered rumours of the secret wedding.



Jeremy Renner with Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey JR., Susan Downey at the Newbury Boston for a wedding of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.

September 10, 2023

The actor and the Luso-Brazilian actress first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when a source told People that the duo had been dating for “over a year.”

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the insider said, already calling their relationship “serious” at the time. “His family and friends all adore her.”

Just hours after the news broke, the couple were spotted holding hands during a walk in Central Park. The “Captain America: Civil War” star went official with his relationship in February, after sharing a slew of pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.



Happy Valentine's Day!

Chris Evans via Instagram Stories

February 14, 2023

According to Page Six, Baptista is known for her role in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and has won awards for her work, including the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and an award for Best Actress at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film “Miami.”

She was also named IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020.

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” Evans told People in November last year. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better,” he added.