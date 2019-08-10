Bollywood Wrap: Jabariya Jodi meets expectations, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in the slow lane, The Lion King and Super 30 continue their run

Jabariya Jodi had a fair opening on August 9 with a collection of Rs 3.15 crore. The collections were always expected to be in the range of Rs 3-4 crore as this one was set as a word of mouth affair.

That said, the numbers could have been on the high end of the range since the competition was limited from the holdover releases.

The film had a decent promotion going for it and there was awareness around it too. That said, last few weeks have seen a flurry of releases and perhaps audiences were waiting for the next big set of films [Mission Mangal, Batla House] arriving on the Independence Day due to which the footfalls were limited.

Nonetheless, the film has a massy look and feel to it, which means in the interiors one can expect some sort of jump to come in on Satuday and Sunday.

If there is good momentum gathered by this Ekta Kapoor production over the weekend, one can well expect a good hold during the weekdays. The film is actually a fair breezy entertainer and it is all about word of mouth catching up soon enough for it.

Meanwhile, Hollywood biggie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has slowed down considerably in its second week.

After starting at Rs 13.15 crore on its opening Friday, the film has come down to mere Rs 2 crore in the following week which pretty much tells the tale. It is in fact surprising to see the kind of numbers that the film has seen after an impressive opening weekend [Rs 42.90 crore] since it's a true blue Hollywood popcorn action entertainer and hence deserved better. Surprisingly, audiences haven't really given it a much bigger welcome.

While Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has collected around Rs 62 crore so far, The Lion King has gone much ahead with Rs 145 crore already in its kitty. The Hollywood animation entertainer has slowed down considerably in the week gone by but still has managed to emerge as a blockbuster.

There is no star or for that matter, any living being featuring in the film and still the collections have soared so much already, which is good enough news for the exhibitors and the distributors.

As for Super 30, it has exceeded expectations as well and that too by a good margin, what with around Rs 142 crore already been accumulated.

The Hrithik Roshan-starrer had seemed like a success in the making but its potential seemed to be restricted to Rs 110-120 crore lifetime. However, it is going on and on ever since its release and the hold during the third and the fourth week has been quite remarkable.

For producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Super 30 has turned out to be yet another feather in his illustrious cap and now he is already gearing up for his next offering Chhichhore, which has fetched everyone's attention with its very impressive promo.