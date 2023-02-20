BAFTAs 2023: India’s ‘All That Breathes’ loses Best Documentary prize to film on Putin critic

BAFTAs 2023: Salik Rehman in a still from Shaunak Sen's documentary 'All That Breathes'.

A documentary on Alexei Navalny, staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, won the Best Documentary prize at BAFTAs 2023, beating the likes of All That Breathes and Fire of Love.

Odessa Rae's gripping documentary, Navalny, delves into the dissident's poisoning and the subsequent investigation in the case. With a BAFTA victory, it has emerged as a strong contender for an Oscar.

Meanwhile, All That Breathes delves into the extraordinary lives of two brothers in Delhi who care for injured birds of prey out of a makeshift hospital. Largely, it throws light on the city's noxious environment.

The film, by Shaunak Sen, has been described as "beautiful and meditative".

All That Breathes premiered in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival. It went on to win acclaim and awards at many global film events, including the Cannes Film Festival.

It is also running for the Best Documentary Oscar this year. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 13.

All That Breathes' Oscar nod marks the second time India has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category.

In 2022, Writing with Fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh had become the first documentary by an independent, wholly Indian production to get an Oscar nod.

However, it lost the prize to American documentary Summer of Soul.

