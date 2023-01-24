English
    Oscars nominations 2023 | Four reasons why ‘All That Breathes’ should win Best Documentary award

    The 95th Oscars nominations have been announced, and for the second time in a row, India will be represented in the Best Documentary Feature competition as Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' wins a nomination. The final results will be announced on March 12. Keep an eye out for the birds

    Devarsi Ghosh
    January 24, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
    Shaunak Sen's 'All that Breathes' wins nomination for the Best Documentary film at the 95th Academy Awards. (Photo courtesy: Rise Films/Kiterabbit Films/HBO/Shaunak Sen)

    After I had finished watching Shaunak Sen’s in January last year, shortly after it was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, I felt like picking up a camera, rushing out, and shooting something.

    It is the kind of film that will inspire someone to make films, which is possibly the highest compliment you can give to a film or a filmmaker. Sen's documentary, which had won the Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema Documentary in Sundance Film Festival last year — winning the top award, a first for India — has, on January 24, won a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, and this is the second time in a row that India has been nominated in the said category at the Oscars. Last year, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's was the first to pave the way. It is yet another year of excellence for the Indian documentary film.

    The brothers Nadeem Shehzad (left) and Mohammad Saud in a still from Shaunak Sen's Oscars-nominated documentary 'All that Breathes'. (Photo courtesy Rise Films/Kiterabbit Films/HBO/Shaunak Sen) The brothers Nadeem Shehzad (left) and Mohammad Saud in a still from Shaunak Sen's Oscars-nominated documentary 'All that Breathes'. (Photo courtesy Rise Films/Kiterabbit Films/HBO/Shaunak Sen)

    follows the brothers, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who rescue injured black kites and treat them out of a basement in their house in Wazirabad in north Delhi. Sen’s film juxtaposes the claustrophobic but intimate world of this basement with the vast expanse of Delhi’s sky and cityscape, which has turned noxious and inhospitable for the city’s human and non-human living beings.