    BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is Best Film. See full list of winners

    BAFTA Awards 2023: 'Navalny' won the Best Documentary award, beating India's entry 'All That Breathes'.

    February 20, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST
    Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20.

    Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20.

    German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the 76th British Academy Film Awards, scooping up seven prizes, including those for Best Film and Best Director (for Edward Berger).

    The biopic Elvis and tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin took four prizes each at Britain biggest film awards and precursors to the Oscars.

    Navalny won Best Documentary, beating India's entry All That Breathes. 

    Also read: The enduring relevance of All Quiet on the Western Front

    Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA ceremony held in London on February 20:

    Best film

    Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Elvis

    Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Tár

    Outstanding British film

    Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

    Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical

    Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Aftersun

    Living

    See How They Run

    The Swimmers

    The Wonder

    Best Director

    Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger

    Decision To Leave - Park Chan-wook

    Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

    The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

    The Woman King - Gina Prince-Bythewood

    Tár - Todd Field

    Leading actor

    Winner - Austin Butler (Elvis)

    Brendan Fraser, The Whale

    Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

    Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Paul Mescal, Aftersun

    Bill Nighy, Living

    Leading actress

    Winner: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

    Viola Davis (The Woman King)

    Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

    Ana De Armas (Blonde)

    Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You (Leo Grande)

    Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

    Supporting actor

    Winner: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

    Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

    Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

    Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

    Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)

    Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

    Supporting actress

    Winner: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

    Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

    Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

    Carey Mulligan (She Said)

    Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

    Hong Chau (The Whale)

    Film not in the English language

    Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

    Argentina, 1985

    Corsage

    Decision To Leave

    The Quiet Girl

    Original screenplay

    Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

    Everything Everywhere All At Once

    The Fabelmans

    Tár

    Triangle of Sadness

    Adapted screenplay

    Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

    Living

    The Quiet Girl

    She Said

    The Whale

    Best Documentary

    Winner: Navalny

    All That Breathes

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

    Fire of Love

    Moonage Daydream

    Original score

    Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

    Babylon

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Cinematography

    Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Batman

    Elvis

    Empire of Light

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Casting

    Winner: Elvis

    Aftersun

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Triangle of Sadness

    Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    Winner: Aftersun (Charlotte Wells - writer/director)

    Blue Jean: Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

    Electric Malady: Marie Lidén (Director)

    Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Katy Brand (Writer)

    Rebellion: Elena Sánchez Bellot and Maia Kenworthy (Directors)

    Animated film

    Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

    Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

    Turning Red

    EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (through public voting)

    Winner Emma Mackey

    Aimee Lou Wood

    Daryl McCormack

    Naomi Ackie

    Sheila Atim

