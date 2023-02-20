BAFTAs 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is Best Film. See full list of winners

Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20.

German anti-war saga All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the 76th British Academy Film Awards, scooping up seven prizes, including those for Best Film and Best Director (for Edward Berger).

The biopic Elvis and tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin took four prizes each at Britain biggest film awards and precursors to the Oscars.

Navalny won Best Documentary, beating India's entry All That Breathes.

Here is the complete list of winners at BAFTA ceremony held in London on February 20:

Best film

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Outstanding British film

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Aftersun

Living

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Director

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger

Decision To Leave - Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

The Woman King - Gina Prince-Bythewood

Tár - Todd Field

Leading actor

Winner - Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Leading actress

Winner: Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Ana De Armas (Blonde)

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You (Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Supporting actor

Winner: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Micheal Ward (Empire of Light)

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Supporting actress

Winner: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Film not in the English language

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Original screenplay

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Best Documentary

Winner: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Original score

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Cinematography

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Casting

Winner: Elvis

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Aftersun (Charlotte Wells - writer/director)

Blue Jean: Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady: Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion: Elena Sánchez Bellot and Maia Kenworthy (Directors)

Animated film

Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award (through public voting)

Winner Emma Mackey

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim