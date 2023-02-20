BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks

1/8 William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales, at the BAFTAs red carpet in London. (Image credit: Reuters)

2/8 Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)

3/8 'Blonde' actor Ana De Armas poses for the cameras at the BAFTAs red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)

4/8 Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20. (Image credit: AFP)

5/8 Cate Blanchett with her Best Actress BAFTA award for ‘Tar’. (Image credit: AFP)

6/8 ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, winner of the Best Actor BAFTA. (Image credit: Reuters)

7/8 Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. (Image credit: AFP)