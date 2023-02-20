English
    BAFTAs 2023 in photos: The winners and red carpet looks

    BAFTA Awards 2023: Prince William and Catherine, the princess of Wales, Cate Blanchett and more personalities at Britain's standout film event.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
    William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales at the BAFTAs red carpet in London. (Image credit: Reuters)
    1/8
    William and Catherine, the prince and princess of Wales, at the BAFTAs red carpet in London. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023
    2/8
    Anya Taylor-Joy, star of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, arrives for the BAFTAs 2023. (Image credit: Reuters)
    'Blonde' actor Ana De Armas poses for the cameras at the BAFTAs red carpet.
    3/8
    'Blonde' actor Ana De Armas poses for the cameras at the BAFTAs red carpet. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20.
    4/8
    Edward Berger, the director of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, poses with his Best Director award at the BAFTA ceremony in Southbank Centre, London on February 20. (Image credit: AFP)
    Cate Blanchett with her Best Actress BAFTA award for ‘Tar’.
    5/8
    Cate Blanchett with her Best Actress BAFTA award for ‘Tar’. (Image credit: AFP)
    ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, winner of the Best Actor BAFTA.
    6/8
    ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler, winner of the Best Actor BAFTA. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.
    7/8
    Kerry Condon wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’. (Image credit: AFP)
    Condon’s co-star Barry Keoghan is Best Supporting Actor.
    8/8
    Condon’s co-star Barry Keoghan is Best Supporting Actor.  (Image credit: Reuters)
