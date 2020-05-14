Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo to release on Amazon Prime; more producers looking at digital premieres

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo is all set to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. And this is not a one-off case as many other producers are exploring the idea of a digital premiere.

Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu will release on May 22 on Zee5 while producer Anand Pandit is considering releasing his venture Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, on a video streaming platform.

And this is just Bollywood. Down South and even producers of Bengali films are lining up their ventures for a direct OTT release.

These releases thus put to rest the debate over whether or not producers or studios should skip theatrical release and opt for a digital premiere.

While such releases are a big blow to the theatre industry, which shows no signs of resuming business anytime soon; for the film industry, digital releases are the silver lining in times of COVID-19.

Exhibitors have been urging producers to respect the 60-day window between a theatrical and an OTT release. Recently, Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had appealed to all content creators, producers, studios to support the exhibition sector by holding and releasing their films in theatres.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The MAI in its statement added that the combination of pent-up demand and new movies would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving the industry.