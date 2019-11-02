App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon partners with BookMyShow to sell movie tickets

All the cinemas and theatres listed on Amazon.in for this category will be powered exclusively by BookMyShow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India and BookMyShow, on November 2, announced a partnership to bring in a new category for movie ticketing on the former’s platform.

With this integration, Amazon customers can use the Amazon app to buy a movie ticket. They can pay using their Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay UPI or other digital payment methods.

Amazon.in users can log onto the app or mobile site to book their tickets from the ‘movie tickets’ category under ‘shop by category’ or the Amazon Pay tab.

Close

Within the same app, customers will get downloadable movie tickets and see all Amazon Pay transactions in one place.

related news

All the cinemas and theatres listed on Amazon.in for this category will be powered exclusively by BookMyShow.

According to reports, the BookMyShow and Amazon partnership is a five-year deal.

There is also good news for those who have ICICI Amazon Pay credit card as they can earn two percent cashback as monthly statement rewards when they buy movie tickets on Amazon.in.

The partnership means the coming together of two big platforms. On one hand there is BookMyShow which is present in over 650 towns and cities, with over 6,000 screens to choose from.

On the other, Amazon India’s deep penetration across tier II and III cities will mean more access to people looking out for out-of-home entertainment options.

Amazon’s reach will be significant for BookMyShow as it is taking efforts to reach a wider audience. While BookMyShow gets around 200 million visits on the web and mobile platforms combined, the major traction is still from top 25-odd cities.

As for Amazon, the partnership could mean more traction on Amazon's payment wallet, Amazon Pay.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Amazon #BookMyShow #Companies #Entertainment

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.