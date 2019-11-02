Amazon partners with BookMyShow to sell movie tickets

Amazon India and BookMyShow, on November 2, announced a partnership to bring in a new category for movie ticketing on the former’s platform.

With this integration, Amazon customers can use the Amazon app to buy a movie ticket. They can pay using their Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay UPI or other digital payment methods.

Amazon.in users can log onto the app or mobile site to book their tickets from the ‘movie tickets’ category under ‘shop by category’ or the Amazon Pay tab.

Within the same app, customers will get downloadable movie tickets and see all Amazon Pay transactions in one place.

All the cinemas and theatres listed on Amazon.in for this category will be powered exclusively by BookMyShow.

According to reports, the BookMyShow and Amazon partnership is a five-year deal.

There is also good news for those who have ICICI Amazon Pay credit card as they can earn two percent cashback as monthly statement rewards when they buy movie tickets on Amazon.in.

The partnership means the coming together of two big platforms. On one hand there is BookMyShow which is present in over 650 towns and cities, with over 6,000 screens to choose from.

On the other, Amazon India’s deep penetration across tier II and III cities will mean more access to people looking out for out-of-home entertainment options.

Amazon’s reach will be significant for BookMyShow as it is taking efforts to reach a wider audience. While BookMyShow gets around 200 million visits on the web and mobile platforms combined, the major traction is still from top 25-odd cities.