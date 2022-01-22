entertainment All you need to know about India's 'favourite snack', Dolo 650 Did you know? If all 350 crore of the 1.5 cm long tablets were stacked vertically, it would be nearly 6,000 times the height of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, or 63,000 times the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Here are all other interesting facts about Dolo and why #Dolo650 is trending on Twitter.