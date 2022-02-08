MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Alexa can read your mind? Jeff Bezos shares Scarlett Johansson video

    Starring Hollywood royalty Scarlett Johansson and her husband actor-writer Colin Jost, the ad starts with virtual assistant Alexa setting things up ahead of the Super Bowl for the couple at their house.

    Stella Dey
    February 08, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in the new Super Bowl ad for Amazon's Alexa. (Photo: Jeff Bezos/Twitter)

    Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in the new Super Bowl ad for Amazon's Alexa. (Photo: Jeff Bezos/Twitter)


    What would happen if Amazon’s Alexa could read your mind? That’s just what the new Super Bowl commercial for Alexa takes you through. Sharing the ad on Twitter, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted, “Alexa, play our new Super Bowl ad.”

    Starring Hollywood royalty Scarlett Johansson and her husband actor-writer Colin Jost, the ad starts with virtual assistant Alexa setting things up ahead of the Super Bowl for the couple at their house.

    “Alexa, it’s game day,” Colin says as Alexa starts streaming the game on Prime Video (an Amazon OTT platform). Without any other prompt, Alexa even closes blinds and chills Rose, a type of win prompting the couple to wonder what would happen if Alexa could read minds. The results are hilarious.

    In a series of bits, the smart-device reads their minds and comments on the other’s morning breath, interrupt a funeral-talk with a blender going off and other daily musings.

    When Scarlett enacts a scene from an upcoming project for Colin, Alexa automatically sets a reminder to “fake Colin’s death” on the day of the premiere so he didn’t have to watch it again.

    Close

    Related stories

    In another amusing bit, Colin asks Scarlett if love-making scenes with Hawkeye (a Marvel character) were good or bad. She says “it’s the worst” when Alexa starts playing “Tell me lies” in the background. Scarlett played 'Black Widow' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where one of her closest friends was Jeremy Renner's 'Hawkeye'.

    The commercial ends with more of the couple’s secrets revealed in front of a large dinner party when the camera cuts back to first scene revealing it was all imagination. The couple agree that it was a "bad idea" for Alexa to read minds.

    Jeff Bezos' video tweet was viewed over 2,30,000 times. The 1:30 second ad is slated to air early in the fourth quarter on NBC’s broadcast of Super Bow LVI on February 13.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Alexa #Amazon #Colin Jost #Jeff Bezos #Scarlett Johansson #Super Bowl #Super Bowl commerical #Super Bowl LVI
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 11:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.