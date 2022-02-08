Alexa can read your mind? Jeff Bezos shares Scarlett Johansson video

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in the new Super Bowl ad for Amazon's Alexa. (Photo: Jeff Bezos/Twitter)

What would happen if Amazon’s Alexa could read your mind? That’s just what the new Super Bowl commercial for Alexa takes you through. Sharing the ad on Twitter, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted, “Alexa, play our new Super Bowl ad.”

Starring Hollywood royalty Scarlett Johansson and her husband actor-writer Colin Jost, the ad starts with virtual assistant Alexa setting things up ahead of the Super Bowl for the couple at their house.



“Alexa, it’s game day,” Colin says as Alexa starts streaming the game on Prime Video (an Amazon OTT platform). Without any other prompt, Alexa even closes blinds and chills Rose, a type of win prompting the couple to wonder what would happen if Alexa could read minds. The results are hilarious.

In a series of bits, the smart-device reads their minds and comments on the other’s morning breath, interrupt a funeral-talk with a blender going off and other daily musings.

When Scarlett enacts a scene from an upcoming project for Colin, Alexa automatically sets a reminder to “fake Colin’s death” on the day of the premiere so he didn’t have to watch it again.

In another amusing bit, Colin asks Scarlett if love-making scenes with Hawkeye (a Marvel character) were good or bad. She says “it’s the worst” when Alexa starts playing “Tell me lies” in the background. Scarlett played 'Black Widow' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where one of her closest friends was Jeremy Renner's 'Hawkeye'.

The commercial ends with more of the couple’s secrets revealed in front of a large dinner party when the camera cuts back to first scene revealing it was all imagination. The couple agree that it was a "bad idea" for Alexa to read minds.