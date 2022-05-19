Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a vision in black at the Cannes red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes in a dramatic black gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the screening of the film Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic black gown with floral accents. The former Miss World looked stunning with subtle makeup and sleek hair as she walked the red carpet on Wednesday. Her Dolce & Gabbana outfit with its eye-catching flower-embellished sleeve made sure the actor turned heads as she walked the red carpet in her second appearance at the film festival this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes regular, flew to the city of Cannes in southern France earlier this week with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The actor has attended the invite-only film festival as a longtime brand ambassador for L’Oreal. Some of her films, like Sarbjit, have also premiered at the festival.

For her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival, Bachchan chose a Maison Valentino pant suit. The head-to-toe pink outfit, which she wore with shocking pink heels, found detractors and admirers in equal numbers online.

This year, a number of Indian celebrities have been spotted at Cannes in France. India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films also called Cannes Film Market, which is held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur led the delegation from India to Cannes. Renowned folk singer Mame Khan, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vani Tripathi, two-time Grammy winning composer Rickey Kej, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi were also part of the Indian contingent to the festival.

Meanwhile, another Cannes regular, Deepika Padukone, is attending the festival this year as a jury member.





