Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for 2023 Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, asks fan to step back. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/varindertchawla).

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen leaving for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya on Tuesday night.

Bachchan, who has been a regular at the annual film festival for a number of years, was seen with her daughter at Mumbai airport. Fans gathered around her to take a photo and even pushed her daughter to a side. The actor then requested a few fans to step aside and give way to her daughter.



Bachchan's daughter had accompanied the actor to the prestigious festival in 2022, as well.

On the opening day of the festival, actors Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta, walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The festival kicked off on Tuesday with the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry.

The annual film festival kicked off on May 16 and will go until May 27 and in the upcoming days, Anushka Sharma is expected to walk the red carpet. This will be her maiden appearance at the festival.

Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" has been chosen as part of the Midnight Screenings section at Cannes 2023. "Agra" starring Rahul Roy will have its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight section.

Manipuri film-maker Aribam Syma Sharma's award-winning movie "Ishanou", that was released in 1990 will be screened at the festival in 2023

Also read: Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes full desi for Cannes debut, Esha Gupta stuns in white