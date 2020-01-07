A game developers console for creators of modern-day games to get better returns

Indians are not only playing more games, but also significantly increasing their contributions in making games.

This is probably why WinZO Games recently announced launch of WinZO developers’ console, a platform for developers to connect and publish their games on the app.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Saumya Singh, co-founder, WinZo Games, said that Indians are spending a considerable amount of time playing games. On the WinZO app, Indians spend 40 - 45 minutes in a day. Saumya believes that if this consumption is monetized well, the gaming industry has a lot of potential to grow even further.

Game developers are not able to market and monetize their games, she added.

Coming on WinZO app will expose the game developers to the platform’s over 15 million user-base, courtesy the newly-launched developer's console.

Game developers through the console will be able to track data such as revenue generated, game sessions, unique users, user feedback of published games.

They can even register and create their profile and get a unique ID to submit their game for approval.

Once the game is uploaded, developers will be able to monitor the revenue the game earns through a multipurpose dashboard.

While India has matured as a market for games, those who have the skill and talent to develop modern-day games are not getting good returns.

In-app purchase and ad revenues for gaming content have been abysmally low in India. This is restricting developers’ focus on making quality games. They have to either sell the games to big publishers or implement ad revenues which again decreases retention.

“The mobile gaming ecosystem in India is transforming rapidly but monetization remains the biggest roadblock, said Paavan Nanda, Cofounder, WinZO Games.

He further added that India leads the world in mobile game downloads followed by the United States and Brazil, according to App Annie.

“However, there is dismal growth in consumer spend on games. This indicates the need for a stable monetization model in India for game developers to support and promote quality gaming content,” he said.

Singh also pointed out that more people are creating games. In 2018, there were five billion unique games launched, of which, 50 percent were generated from India.

A KPMG report says that India had 275 game development companies in 2019 as opposed to a mere 25 back in 2010.