10 Meta References in the SRK-starrer Jawan Explained

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' is his most politically-charged film.

Jawan is arguably the most politically charged film of 2023. All good art is political and Shah Rukh Khan is an artist who isn’t afraid to have uncomfortable conversations on politics. Despite the hostile environment around its release, Jawan addresses sensitive issues in India quite bravely. The film has several pop-culture references too, in addition to meta references to SRK’s filmography and the controversy around Aryan Khan-NCB arrest. Here are 10 references-cum-allusions we could spot in Atlee directorial:

1. SRK addresses ageist comments

When Azad, son of Vikram Rathore (both played by SRK), hijacks a Mumbai Metro train, he is attacked by a police officer who calls him “buddha” (old man). Azad takes off the bandages on his head, wraps it around the officer’s head and then says “Buddha hoga tera baap (Your father must be an old man)”. In another scene, when Azad meets Narmada’s (played by Nayanthara) daughter Suzie, she asks him rather innocently “Yeh baal asli hain ya aapne dye use kiya hai? (Is this your real hair or have you dyed them?)”. To this, Azad admits rather candidly, “Kabhi kabhi dye use karta hoon (I dye them at times)”.

The multiple references to SRK’s age and Azad’s subsequent response to them is, perhaps, King Khan’s way of responding to those who age-shame him while also accepting that he is not that young but still jawan at heart.

2. Kaalie’s ‘The Matrix’ inspiration

The antagonist in Jawan is Kaalie Gaekwad, played by a menacing-looking Vijay Sethupathi. Kaalie is a crony capitalist who is the “fourth-largest weapon manufacturer in the world” and has close ties with the Indian government. When one of Kaalie’s workers points out that his factories are causing environmental pollution, he opens a box consisting of red and blue pills.

On his doctor’s suggestion, Kaalie takes the blue pill whenever he is angered by someone and gives that ‘someone’ who angered him (in this case, his employee) the red pill which causes instant death. In no time, we see Kaalie’s enemies consume red pills and embrace instant death. Here, Sethupati is channeling his inner Keanu Reeves?

3. The iconic dialogue from Dil To Pagal Hai

Close to the interval, it is revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has a double role in the film — he plays both Azad and his father, Vikram Rathore. When Vikram rescues his son and his team of vigilantes, Kaalie’s brother Manish (Eijaz Khan) asks him “Kaun ho tum?” (Who are you?). Vikram responds “Rathore…Vikram Rathore…Naam toh suna hoga”. The subtle plug-in of the iconic dialogue from 1997 cult-classic Dil To Pagal Hai just before the intermission sets the stage for what’s about to come next.

4. Nod to Money Heist

The romance between Narmada and Azad hits a roadblock when Narmada discovers Azad’s real identity — he is the vigilante mastermind behind heists in the city. Being the negotiator for the government, Narmada falls in love with Azad before he can reveal his identity to her. The story seems oddly reminiscent of Money Heist (Netflix, 2017) where Raquel falls in love with the Professor, who is in-charge of the heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. Narmada’s loyalty to Azad is questionable until she has a change of heart on discovering Azad’s roots and family background.

5. ‘10,281’: The question of farmer suicides

After hijacking the Mumbai Metro train, Azad asks Narmada, the negotiator, to get the agricultural minister on the phone line. Azad quotes a figure — 10,281 — the number of farmers died by suicide that year because the government didn’t give them loans at suitable interest rates. In a telling scene, Azad asks the minister a pointed question rather fearlessly — “Why are the interest rates on Mercedes loans 8 per cent when the same interest rate for farmers is 13 per cent?” As a ransom, SRK asks the minister to transfer Rs 40,000 crore via businessman Kaalie (Sethupathi).

This amount is then transferred to the 7 lakh farmers in the country — some of whom get a new lease on life. The manner in which the issue of farmers’ suicide is addressed is gut-wrenching, particularly the backstory of Kalki (Lehar Khan), the young daughter of a farmer who dies by suicide because the authorities harassed him for non-payment of loans.

Farmer suicides continues to be a concern in India even after the repeal of the Farm Bills. It is rather brave of SRK and director Atlee to hold power to account by urging citizens to expect better from the leaders they elect.

6. The second wave of COVID-19

The horrific visuals of the second COVID-19 wave which played on loop on news channels in April-May 2021 have still not worn off the minds of those who lost their loved ones. Jawan addresses crumbling healthcare infrastructure in the country and the death of children in government hospitals due to lack of oxygen.

Azad’s vigilante group shoots the health minister and takes him to a government hospital for his medical treatment to make a pertinent point about just how ill-equipped government hospitals are to tackle emergency situations. In a flashback, it is revealed how Dr Eeram (Sanya Malhotra), a nurse, was framed wrongfully by the authorities as a cover-up for their failure.

As a compensation, Azad (meaning freedom) gives the negotiator a timeline of five hours to fix the poor infrastructure of the country’s hospital, failing which the health minister will be killed. In a news flash, it is revealed that Azad’s plan is a success. “If the system wishes, it can do in five hours what it couldn’t do in 10 years”. The pathos in the scene is palpable. Justice prevails and the message is loud and clear — we need to expect better from our leaders.

7. Problematic ideals of nationalism

When Vikram discovers that Kaalie, who manufactures guns for the Indian Army, supplied them with defective guns, he is rightfully enraged. The faulty weapons lead to the death of Indian Army officials on the battlefield. When Vikram takes Kaalie to task, he is accused of being an anti-national (“deshdrohi”). Kaalie uses his influence over the government authorities to brand Vikram an anti-national. As a result, Vikram’s son Azad goes on a quest to prove his father’s patriotism and loyalty to the country. The sub-plot is similar to the trope that we have seen play out multiple times — one’s love for their country is questioned if they express their displeasure with the government. Atlee and SRK have portrayed the conundrum to stirring effect in Jawan.

8. Aryan Khan-NCB Reference

“Bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father)”. The iconic dialogue went viral the day Jawan trailer was released and has already become a hot-favourite of SRK fans. The veteran actor, who hasn’t spoken on record about his son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Cordelia drugs cruise case, finally broke his silence and showed his protective fatherly side.

What’s more? In another scene, when Kaalie is confused looking at the identical father-son duo, SRK’s tribesmen say “He (the son) is Simba, this (the father) is Mufasa”.

9. Bad Boy Billionaires

Vijay Sethupati’s character (Kaalie) is based on a businessman who is in cahoots with the government and profits off their favours while looting taxpayers money. The character is oddly reminiscent of conmen — the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi — who are absconding after having defrauded crores of rupees.

10. Being responsible voters

Jawan ends with a passionate monologue where SRK (as Azad) speaks directly to the camera and makes a passionate appeal to the citizens to exercise their right to vote responsibly. He requests them to not vote for any party based on “caste, religion, ideology”. “Ask what the leader can do for your kids. Ask what they will do for your education”, he says in a telling moment as a stock of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) pile up in the backdrop. It doesn’t get more political than this!

How many references could you spot in the film?

Jawan is now playing in theaters.