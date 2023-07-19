Elon Musk's reaction on post about working hours for Google employees is all of us

Musk was seemingly blown away by the fact like us and wrote, “wow”.

Let’s face it. Sometimes working the usual 8-9-hour shift is mundane and tiresome. Often, the hustle culture gets to us as well. But, have you ever imagined about working for just 2 hours a day and earning a six-figure salary? Well, a post that is gaining traction on Twitter talked about just that. And it even caught the attention of Twitter boss Elon Musk.

A Twitter account @nearcyan wrote about a dinner that they had with two Google employees. Interestingly, both of them went into a bragging competition about who works fewer hours. One of them literally earned $500,000 while working for just two hours. “Had dinner with two google employees and they got into a bragging competition about who works fewer hours, the guy @ 2 hrs/day for 500k tc won,” the post read.



had dinner with two google employees and they got into a bragging competition about who works fewer hours, the guy @ 2 hrs/day for 500k tc won

The post triggered an array of reactions and opinions from social media users as well.

“Google employees are so smart managing their time working from home that they only need 2 hours to get their job done,” a user wrote.

“Much wow,” another user commented.

However, some people were not very impressed with the less working hours. A third user remarked, “A person’s character is known by the work they do.”

“In all honesty I would go nuts not working. I spent summers in grad school as a secretary for a huge insurance company and most of my "job" was to look busy while having nothing to do. It was torture. Having way too much on my plate is much better!” a fourth user mentioned.