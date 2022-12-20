Elon Musk says no one wants to be Twitter CEO. 'There is no successor'

Elon Musk had told a Delaware court in November that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

Elon Musk on Sunday said there was no successor to take over Twitter if he were to step down as CEO.



No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Responding to a Twitter user who assumed that the billionaire had already chosen a successor, Musk tweeted, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Musk's tweet came the same day that he shared a poll asking his followers if he should step down as the head of Twitter, promising to "abide by the results." By the end of the day, 57.5 per cent voted for "yes".

Elon Musk had told a Delaware court in November that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company. He responded to the poll results with: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

The poll was posted after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before sharing it, Musk had apologised and tweeted: "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."