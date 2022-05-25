English
    Elon Musk says he's a 'rare exception' as a rich person with several kids

    Elon Musk has seven children -- twins Xavier and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damina, X Æ A-Xii and his youngest, Y.

    Ankita Sengupta
    May 25, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Elon Musk also commented on a video of him declaring that the biggest issue in the next 20 years would be population collapse.

    Elon Musk has tweeted that he is a rare exception as a rich person who has fathered several kids as most rich people he knows have zero or one kid.

    "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception," the richest person in the world who has seven children tweeted.

    The Tesla CEO had said that the narrative that more people are choosing not to have kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense".

    Elon Musk also shared a report on the decline in fertility rate in the US and said, "US birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for 50 years."

    The tech billionaire also commented on a video of him declaring that the biggest issue in the next 20 years would be population collapse. He was joined by Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma.

    "Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff... Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing," Musk said.

    The 50-year-old currently has seven children -- twins Xavier and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damina, X Æ A-Xii and his youngest, Y.



    Tags: #Alibaba #Elon Musk #Jack Ma #population #Tesla
    first published: May 25, 2022 01:01 pm
