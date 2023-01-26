Elon Musk is now 'Mr Tweet', says Twitter not letting him change name

In November 2021, Elon Musk changed his name on Twitter is "Lorde Edge"

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk left his followers on Twitter baffled by changing his display name on the social media platform again.

His new display name on Twitter is "Mr Tweet”. The new owner of the social media giant joked that Twitter is not letting him go back to his real name.

“Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” he tweeted.



Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back

— Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

This is not the first time the Tesla and SpaceX chief has changed his name on Twitter, leaving his followers puzzled.

Read More

In November 2021, he changed his name on Twitter is "Lorde Edge", and his location to Trollheim. He left no explanation for the name and location change.

In June 2021, he had changed his Twitter name to “Elon Musk, the 2nd”.

In July 2019, Musk had changed his Twitter name to "-1".

Musk’s latest name-change on Twitter comes almost a week after he announced that the company's subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier.

The social network has faced major economic uncertainty since its takeover by Musk in October last year.

Musk, 51, said his strategy was to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, which grants users a sought-after blue verification tick for a fee, would help reach that goal.

Musk-led Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.