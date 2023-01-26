English
    Elon Musk is now 'Mr Tweet', says Twitter not letting him change name

    This is not the first time Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter, leaving his followers puzzled.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
    In November 2021, Elon Musk changed his name on Twitter is "Lorde Edge"

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk left his followers on Twitter baffled by changing his display name on the social media platform again.

    His new display name on Twitter is "Mr Tweet”. The new owner of the social media giant joked that Twitter is not letting him go back to his real name.


    “Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” he tweeted.