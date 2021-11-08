Elon Musk is now "Lorde Edge". Twitter interprets what it means

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has left his followers on Twitter baffled by changing his display name on the social media platform again.

His new display name on Twitter is "Lorde Edge", and his location is Trollheim. The Tesla and SpaceX chief left no explanation for the name and location change.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the co-creator of cryptocurrency Dogecoin interpreted the name change as an angram for “elder doge”. He was refereeing to the iconic “Doge” or dog meme that inspired the creation of Dogecoin.



lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 8, 2021

“Lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge,” he tweeted. “This doesn’t mean it was intentional, but it is in fact an anagram.”

Many others had a similar explanation, saying “Lorde Edge” is an anagram.



Elon Musk changed his display name to Lorde Edge. #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/OjK3GOWgfA

— LiquiĐSeahorse (@liquidseahorse) November 8, 2021

Is there a Lorde Edge token yet?

“Is there a Lorde Edge token yet?” Twitter user David Gokhshtein said.

Elon Musk, known for his cryptocurrency endorsements, last week reiterated his holdings which are limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. He closely watches the cryptocurrency space and tweets his observations regularly.

This is not the first time the 50-year-old has changed his name on Twitter, leaving his followers puzzled. In June this year, he had changed his Twitter name to “Elon Musk, the 2nd”

In July 2019, Musk had changed his Twitter name to "-1".

The latest name change on Twitter comes two days after Elon Musk asked his 62 million-plus followers on Twitter if he should sell 10 per cent of his stock in Tesla amid pressure in Washington to increase taxes on billionaires like him. "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock," he tweeted. "Do you support this?"

Nearly 58 per cent of those who voted in the poll said he should sell 10 per cent shares of his electric vehicle company.