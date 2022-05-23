English
    Elon Musk admits he has a secret Instagram account. He uses it for this purpose

    Elon Musk has admitted that he has a secret Instagram account.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Elon Musk, 50, is an active Twitter user.

    Elon Musk has admitted to having a secret Instagram account. The billionaire entrepreneur, who made a big show of deleting the Facebook pages of his companies SpaceX and Tesla back in 2018, has now admitted that he has an account on Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram.

    Elon Musk has only one social media profile open to the public - his Twitter handle, which is followed by a staggering 94.6 million people. But in a tweet sent out earlier today, Musk admitted that he also uses a “cheesy secret Instagram account” to check out links sent to him by his friends.

    Musk was responding to a tweet from Pune-based IT professional Pranay Pathole, with whom he regularly engages on the microblogging platform. Musk’s revelation came after Pathole sent out a tweet mocking people who think his Twitter account is operated by Musk himself.

    “Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account,” the Pune techie wrote in a sarcasm-laced tweet.

    An amused Musk, in response, claimed he does not even have a burner Twitter account, which is used to post things anonymously. “I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me,” Musk added.

    Elon Musk is currently in the midst of a stalled deal to buy Twitter. The Tesla chief had put the Twitter deal on hold citing the need for more information on the number of bots and fake accounts on the microblogging platform.

    Last week, the world’s richest person was hit with another social media storm when an Insider report accused him of sexual misconduct with a flight attendant in 2018.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Instagram #SpaceX #Tesla #Twitter
    first published: May 23, 2022 01:02 pm
