Drunk Delhi man thrashes security guard, leaves him bleeding: 'He called me s**la'. Video

Screengrabs from the viral video in which two men were seen confronting the accused. (Credit: @gharkekalesh/Twitter)

A 28-year-old man allegedly beat up a security guard with a pipe over a parking issue in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-6. A now-viral video showed the accused identified only as Sahil admitting that he thrashed the security guard for calling him "s**la." According to the police, Sahil was drunk when he hit the guard.

In the clip, two men are seen accompanying the security guard Sadashiv Jha outside Sahil's home to confront him. The men are seen explaining the incident to Sahil's parents and according to the video, his mother is the president of the resident association.

"He was crying when we found him, he got beaten up badly," one of the men is seen telling Sahil's parents as he looked on.

"Why did you beat him? Look at his condition," Sahil's mother tells him in the video to which he says, "He called me 's**la'."



Jha claimed Sahil used a pipe to thrash him. Soon, the police were called in.

In a statement, the Delhi police said they received a PCR call at 12.04 am at the Dwarka South police station regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment, Sector 6, Dwarka. Jha was sent for a medical examination and it was found that he suffered an injury over his left eyebrow. Meanwhile, a medical examination of Sahil revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

A case has been filed against Sahil for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

